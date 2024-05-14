Roman Reigns might return to wreak havoc on top star, says WWE personality, in one of two scenarios for his comeback

WWE personality Sam Roberts has suggested two scenarios for Roman Reigns' anticipated return. One would see The Tribal Chief possibly wreak havoc on his cousin, Solo Sikoa.

The Tribal Chief has been absent from WWE TV since his loss to Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania XL. Meanwhile, Solo Sikoa has taken charge of The Bloodline, adding Tama Tonga and Tonga Loa to the group and seemingly taking out Jimmy Uso.

While many wondered if Reigns was aware and approved of Sikoa's actions, the latter claimed last Friday on WWE SmackDown that he had talked to his cousin, who asked him to lead the faction in his absence. That came a week after The Wiseman Paul Heyman revealed to SmackDown general manager Nick Aldis that he had not talked to The Tribal Chief since The Show of Shows.

On his Notsam Wrestling podcast, Roberts suggested two scenarios for Reigns' return. He claimed The Tribal Chief could return to wreak havoc on Sikoa if the latter lied about their alleged conversation. Meanwhile, his reaction could be different if Sikoa was telling the truth:

"My initial idea was Roman Reigns is gonna come back and wreak havoc all over Solo because he's gonna say: 'You were lying,' right? But I think it could be even better if when Roman does come back, Paul thinks that Roman is back to save the day. And he [Reigns] goes: 'Paul, my cousin told you that I talked to him but I didn't talk to you.' And Paul goes: 'Yes, my Tribal Chief. That's what he said my Tribal Chief. I'm so happy you're back my Tribal Chief.' And Roman goes: 'That's 'cause I did.' And everybody goes: 'Oh!' And Paul Heyman goes [stuttering reaction]," he said.

The WWE personality added:

"But then Roman goes: 'But I had no idea what you were gonna do while I was gone.' And everybody goes: 'Yeah!' And that the story is that Roman did do this, did put Solo in the position of power but is so dissatisfied with the way Solo has behaved while he's been gone that he feels like he has to do something. The second option of Solo is telling the truth but Roman's still not happy about what he's decided to do maybe even more interesting." [16:06 - 17:15]

Ex-WWE star says Solo Sikoa is not ready to lead The Bloodline

Since Solo Sikoa took control of The Bloodline following WrestleMania XL, many fans and experts have given their take on The Enforcer's ability to lead the top faction. Former WWE Superstar Matt Morgan does not see the 31-year-old ready for the role.

On his Gigantic Pop podcast, the wrestling veteran pointed out that Sikoa's promo skills and appearance do not make him believable as the leader of The Bloodline.

"I'll be honest, anybody would kill for the spot Solo Sikoa is in right now, me included, right? If I were still wrestling. But you also don't wanna be put in spots that you're not ready for. With respect, he's not ready to be the leader of that group. He's just not. It's nothing against him. It's nothing he's doing wrong. It's not his deal. He can wrestle anybody. But the promo component of it and being believable as a leader — he just doesn't look like it," Morgan said.

Morgan also addressed what could happen upon Roman Reigns' comeback, claiming he could return as a babyface and have Jacob Fatu align with him against Solo Sikoa and his group. It would be interesting to see if that scenario would happen.

What do you think will happen when Roman Reigns returns to WWE TV? Hit the discuss button and sound off.

Please credit Notsam Wrestling and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling if you use the transcription from the article's first half.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback