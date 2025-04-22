Roman Reigns could miss major event after heartbreaking loss at WWE WrestleMania 41

WWE WrestleMania 41 did not go according to plan for Roman Reigns, as Paul Heyman betrayed his Tribal Chief and aligned with Seth Rollins. Today, the company released promotional material for Money in the Bank 2025, and it seems like The Original Tribal Chief will miss the event.

Money in the Bank is arguably one of the most popular annual events in the Stamford-based promotion and has grown in popularity after it became its own entity over a decade ago. For some stars, it's a make-or-break event, as the Money in the Bank briefcase can change the career trajectory.

However, it seems like Roman Reigns won't compete or appear at this year's event in Los Angeles. Today, WWE provided more information about Money in the Bank 2025 and released a poster featuring several notable names and current champions across both brands.

Unfortunately, The Original Tribal Chief was not mentioned on the company's website for the event, nor was he featured in any of the newly released promotional material. The poster features stars like Cody Rhodes, CM Punk, John Cena, Rhea Ripley, Tiffany Stratton, Penta, and more, but there are no signs of Roman Reigns.

The Original Tribal Chief's absence from the show shouldn't come as a surprise, as he previously missed out on events after The Grandest Stage of Them All.

Roman Reigns confronted Seth Rollins and Paul Heyman on WWE RAW after WrestleMania 41

Last week, Roman Reigns entered WrestleMania and headlined the event for the 10th time in his career in the Stamford-based promotion. However, it didn't go according to his vision, as Paul Heyman did the unthinkable and cost him the match.

After The Wiseman low-blowed him and sided with Seth Rollins, The Original Tribal Chief came after the duo with vengeance. On the latest edition of WWE RAW, Rollins and Heyman explained their actions to the world, only to be interrupted by CM Punk.

The Visionary overcame his fierce rival when he blindsided him with an eye rake, followed by a stomp. The duo continued their act with an unconscious CM Punk in the ring until Roman Reigns appeared. The Original Tribal hit Rollins with a spear and a Superman punch on Heyman.

To everyone's surprise, Bron Breakker appeared and hit Reigns with a spear to protect Paul Heyman. The show closed with Reigns and Punk down and out by Rollins, Breakker, and Heyman.

