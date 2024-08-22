Roman Reigns missed huge opportunity on SmackDown; WWE calls it out

Roman Reigns had a huge chance on WWE SmackDown this week but missed the opportunity. Now, the company has called out how big the chance was.

Solo Sikoa pointed out on SmackDown that the person holding the Ula Fala and wearing it was the one who was the real Tribal Chief. He said that if Reigns could take it back from him, then he would recognize the star and acknowledge him for being the Head of the Table again.

On SmackDown, Roman Reigns returned and took out the Bloodline, and he picked up the discarded Ula Fala from the mat. He then slowly wore it around his neck. Had he been able to leave with it, then according to his own words, Solo Sikoa would have no choice but to acknowledge Reigns as the Tribal Chief and the Head of the Table, bowing down to him once more.

Unfortunately, it was not to be. Before Reigns could leave or force Sikoa to bow down, he was attacked by Jacob Fatu, who destroyed him and took it from him. Reigns suffered quite a beating and was left destroyed. Now that Fatu is back, the Bloodline is quite strong again.

WWE acknowledged the moment, saying that the Ula Fala was there for the taking in an Instagram post, clearly showing how close the situation had been to Reigns regaining the mantle as the Tribal Chief and the Head of the Table again.

Roman Reigns vs. Solo Sikoa is likely going to be for the Ula Fala

At this point, it seems clear that the feud between the two Anoa'i family members is going to be for the Ula Fala and not a championship.

At this time, the two are not set to meet at Bash in Berlin. While it remains to be seen if they meet at the event, the chances are that they may not compete there.

This seems to be the big feud for Roman Reigns for the latter half of 2024. When and where the two finally lock horns over the position of Tribal Chief remains to be seen.

