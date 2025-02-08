Roman Reigns missing after WWE announcement; no news yet after injury

Roman Reigns was taking part in the Royal Rumble hoping to get a place at WrestleMania for the title match he wanted. However, that didn't end up happening and he was left injured.

Reigns was looking good in the Royal Rumble and even made it to the last six stars in the event, along with Seth Rollins and CM Punk. He was brawling with Rollins along the ropes when Punk decided to take advantage and threw both stars out of the Rumble in one swift move.

The star was left hurt, not by being thrown out, but by what followed immediately. Rollins hit him with two Stomps on the back of his head on the outside, including one on the steel steps. This led to him leaving the arena while suffering and confused soon after.

Since then, there has been no communication about him other than WWE announcing that he will be missing for the foreseeable future. Since the injury, the star has not been seen, and WWE revealed that was the case as well.

Joe Tessitore announced that despite the best attempts of everyone to get in touch with Roman Reigns, they had not been successful and he was missing.

As a result, there was no update as to Roman Reigns' injury status, but while he's gone, even Paul Heyman has not been able to say what's happening with him right now.

