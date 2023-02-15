Roman Reigns mocks Cody Rhodes-Sami Zayn interaction on WWE RAW

Roman Reigns has two formidable WWE Superstars to worry about in the near future, in the form of Sami Zayn and Cody Rhodes. However, the unfazed Tribal Chief was highly dismissive of his opponents’ verbal interaction on the latest edition of RAW.

Rhodes and Zayn came face-to-face on the red brand this week, where The American Nightmare hyped up the latter ahead of his showdown with Reigns. Cody stated that Reigns is only a man, and Zayn can crack him open to find out for himself. The former AEW star said that he intends to finish his own story, and expressed that Zayn needs to finish his in Montreal this Saturday.

Responding to the duo's interaction, Reigns stated in a video on TikTok that if Sami Zayn and Cody Rhodes need encouragement from each other to beat him then they don't stand a chance.

"If you gotta have a pep rally to convince each other, that you can beat me, you don't stand a chance. I'll see you in Montreal."

Cody Rhodes talked about who he would rather face at WWE WrestleMania between Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn

While Cody Rhodes has punched his ticket to the main event of WrestleMania 39, there is still no confirmation on who he'll face on The Grandest Stage. Roman Reigns is slated to defend the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at Elimination Chamber and it's possible that The Master Strategist could cause a huge upset and face Rhodes at The Showcase of Immortals.

Cody Rhodes recently spoke about who he'd like to face at WrestleMania. The American Nightmare stated that he has no clear choice:

"The odds are I'd say you don't want to bet against Roman Reigns but there are a lot of odds in the favor of Sami Zayn. I have no, I've been wondering this on the media day today, people ask me who would you rather. I don't have a who would you rather. I don't. I punched my ticket and I can't apologize for that. That's what I say to any of people who are I guess maybe pro-Sami than pro-Cody. But I like it all. And if I get there and it is Roman and I'm able to get past the mountain, then Sami's gonna be one of the first guys I have to look at in general. But I'm just happy the options are there. There were no options," Rhodes said.

WWE has done a commendable job in building up both Sami Zayn and Cody as challengers to Roman Reigns. It'll be interesting to see who will be in the main event of the company's biggest show of the year.

