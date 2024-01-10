Roman Reigns must beat a 5-time WWE tag team champion at Elimination Chamber in a first-time-ever match, says Eric Bischoff

The 2024 Royal Rumble is next on WWE's lineup of premium live events. Still, Elimination Chamber in Perth, Australia, is also a massive show and former RAW General Manager Eric Bischoff recently revealed that he wanted Roman Reigns to take on The Rock.

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson's recent return on the Day 1 special episode of WWE RAW has sparked rumors about his involvement on the Road to WrestleMania 40.

The Rock openly mentioned his desire to target The Tribal Chief, and many people believe that The Great One's presence has improved the world title scenarios. Eric Bischoff, for one, was caught off-guard by The Rock's most recent appearance and was pretty excited about the creative possibilities that were in store.

While speaking on his 83 Weeks podcast, the WWE Hall of Famer said:

"I didn't think that would happen. But it is, and I think what's really exciting is what are the options, you know, creatively. What's going to happen? That's why they are doing it. And there are some options there." [7:29 - 7:42]

Bischoff stated that The Rock and Roman Reigns must headline the Elimination Chamber 2024 Premium Live Event in Perth, with the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion retaining his title.

Following Elimination Chamber 2024, the former WCW President said that he would like to see WWE go back to its reported plan to have Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns in a rematch at WrestleMania 40.

Bischoff went on:

"I'd like to see Rock vs. Roman in Perth. I'd like to see Roman beat Rock because it makes the most sense to me, and then set up a monster of a pay-per-view with Cody and Roman for all the marbles. That's what I'm hoping is going to happen." [8:52 - 9:11]

You can watch the full podcast below:

"Why not have two Super Bowls, if you can?" - Eric Bischoff on WWE Elimination Chamber 2024 in Perth

WWE Elimination Chamber 2024 will also be a huge stadium show, and the Stamford-based promotion would ideally present a stacked card with all the big names.

Former RAW General Manager Eric Bischoff said that from a business standpoint, booking The Rock, a ten-time World Champion, to be in Perth, Australia, would be a masterstroke that could help set up another yearly international show that draws the big bucks.

Bischoff felt there was no harm in the company having multiple events in its programming catalog rivaling WrestleMania's grandeur. The wrestling legend explained WWE CEO Nick Khan's approach and said overseas shows with big names will pay dividends for the Stamford-based promotion in the long run.

"It makes the most sense to us, at least, to have Rock show up at Elimination Chamber," Eric Bischoff said. "WrestleMania is like the Super Bowl, right? Well, why not have two Super Bowls, if you can? Certainly, with Rock there in Perth, it sets the stage for future international growth, and I think that's a big part of the strategy. If you look at the dots and connect a few of them, Nick Khan is steering the ship; a lot of emphasis is placed on international PLEs or Pay-Per-Views. And I think that this is a great way to do that." [7:49 - 8:51]

Is The Rock vs. Roman Reigns a suitable main-event showdown for Elimination Chamber 2024? Sound off in the comments section below!

