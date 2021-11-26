Roman Reigns' next opponent reveal and an in-ring debut on SmackDown this week

It's time for WWE SmackDown in less than 24 hours. It's the post-Survivor Series episode of SmackDown, which means fans will look forward to what's next, primarily with Roman Reigns. WWE announced two big matches and one segment for SmackDown this week.

Survivor Series 2021 marked the last pay-per-view of the calendar year. The next WWE pay-per-view is Day 1 on January 1, 2022. Following that, Royal Rumble and the road to WrestleMania 38 will commence.

WWE announced the following for SmackDown:

Roman Reigns awaits his next challenger

Drew McIntyre & Jeff Hardy vs. Happy Corbin and Madcap Moss

Ridge Holland vs. Cesaro

With Roman Reigns, we find out who he will be feuding with, likely until the end of 2021 and the beginning of 2022. As for Drew McIntyre, he will continue his run as the SmackDown warrior while teaming with Jeff Hardy in a match they're almost guaranteed to win. The classic popular babyfaces vs. hated heels dynamic should make it fun to watch.

As for Ridge Holland vs. Cesaro, WWE officials will likely focus on the former's SmackDown in-ring debut. Holland has been vocal about idolizing Sheamus and helped him secure the final spot on the Men's Survivor Series team.

Cesaro will look to get one back on him but, with rumors of Ridge Holland being viewed as a possible future world champion, he's likely to win on SmackDown.

Who could be next for Roman Reigns on SmackDown?

WWE is in no rush to begin the Roman Reigns vs. Drew McIntyre feud. While the end goal seems to be a third WrestleMania main event between Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar, there needs to be something in between to fill time.

Lately, it's been The New Days' King Xavier who has stood toe-to-toe with The Tribal Chief. With Kofi Kingston out of action, Woods has been running solo.

Roman Reigns recently destroyed King Xavier's crown, scepter and whatever came with it, meaning the rivalry is far from over. There may not be a good payoff for King Xavier, but he could still get elevated by continuing to feud with Roman Reigns.

