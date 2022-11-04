Roman Reigns' next WWE appearance after Crown Jewel revealed

Roman Reigns is set to appear at an upcoming event after defending his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at Crown Jewel.

The Tribal Chief will collide with Logan Paul for the first time to defend his title in Saudi Arabia this Saturday. He appeared on SmackDown last week and on RAW this past Monday night accompanied by his special counsel Paul Heyman. This could be his final title defense of the year, as we could see The Bloodline compete in the WarGames match at Survivor Series later this month.

Gainbridge Fieldhouse, the venue that will host WWE SmackDown following Crown Jewel, is advertising Roman Reigns for the show. Other names advertised for the episode include Ronda Rousey, Braun Strowman, Drew McIntyre, and The Usos. Matt Riddle will take on Damian Priest in a dark match.

Jake Paul believes that his brother Logan will dethrone Roman Reigns at WWE Crown Jewel

The Head of the Table will attend Crown Jewel with The Bloodline. The Maverick might not show up alone either, as his brother Jake Paul has been confirmed for the event.

Speaking to Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated, Jake Paul stated that Logan Paul would be crowned the new Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at Crown Jewel.

"My brother is going to become champion," Jake Paul said. "I believe that. This is his time."

Roman Reigns hasn't lost a match via pinfall in over two years, and he's been a world champion for over 700 days. Meanwhile, Logan Paul has only had two matches in WWE - one at WrestleMania 38 and the other at SummerSlam. Hence, it's safe to say that The Tribal Chief has the advantage heading into the bout.

