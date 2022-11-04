Will Logan Paul leave Crown Jewel as the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion? Some people close to him seem to think so.

Logan Paul's brother Jake is one of his biggest supporters. The two have seemingly been inseparable over the years as both men have been attempting to succeed in the world of combat sports.

Last week, Jake defeated UFC legend Anderson Silva, in a boxing fight, and the 25-year-old is rumored to be appearing at Crown Jewel this Saturday.

Jake Paul recently sat down with Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated to discuss a wide variety of subjects. When asked about his brother's upcoming match against Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at Crown Jewel, Paul boldly claimed that his brother will leave Saudi Arabia with the championship.

"My brother is going to become champion," Jake Paul said. "I believe that. This is his time."

Justin Barrasso @JustinBarrasso



"My brother is going to become champion"



si.com/wrestling/2022… Jake Paul on the Roman Reigns-Logan Paul match this Saturday at WWE Crown Jewel:"My brother is going to become champion" Jake Paul on the Roman Reigns-Logan Paul match this Saturday at WWE Crown Jewel:"My brother is going to become champion"si.com/wrestling/2022…

Jake Paul believes that he and Logan Paul are the next Kardashians

Logan Paul is wrestling in arguably the biggest match he'll ever have in his WWE career, and it's only his third match with the company.

Jake Paul stated that it's crazy that his brother already has this match, and he's so proud of him. He believes they are taking over the world and comparing them to the next Kardashians.

"It’s crazy, so crazy Logan has this match," Jake Paul said. "I’m so proud of him. It’s surreal he has this opportunity, and it’s serendipitous that his event and my event are happening on back-to-back weekends. We’re taking over the world. We’re the next Kardashians."

Despite Jake Paul's faith in this brother, there aren't many fans who believe Logan Paul has any chance of defeating Roman Reigns at Crown Jewel. WWE's latest strategy is to tease the fact that Logan could luck out and knock out Reigns with a single punch. However, we all know that's very unlikely to happen.

Will Paul shock the world this Saturday in Saudi Arabia? We'll find out soon enough.

What do you make of Jake Paul's comments? Do you think his brother has a chance to defeat Roman Reigns this Saturday at WWE Crown Jewel? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

Can Paul Heyman be trusted? We asked one of the original Bloodline members. Check it out here.

Poll : Will Logan Paul defeat Roman Reigns at WWE Crown Jewel? Yes No 0 votes