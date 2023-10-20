Roman Reigns' next WWE title defense officially announced

Roman Reigns' legendary title reign as the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion is now officially over 1100 days. The company has put forth a new challenge for The Tribal Chief with the announcement of his next title defense.

Earlier this year, Roman Reigns had three back-to-back title defense bouts against Kevin Owens at Royal Rumble 2023, Sami Zayn at Elimination Chamber 2023, and Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 39. He successfully walked out with the titles before shifting his focus towards the tag team titles.

Over the summer, The Tribal Chief feuded with Jey Uso, with his titles on the line at the Biggest Party of The Summer. However, he was able to walk out of the event with the titles after Jimmy Uso appeared out of nowhere and turned on his brother.

LA Knight's clash against Roman Reigns in Saudi Arabia at WWE Crown Jewel 2023 was announced today. This will be The Tribal Chief's fifth title defense of the year and Knight's first opportunity for the world title since he received his main roster call-up.

