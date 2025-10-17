  • home icon
  • WWE
  • Roman Reigns' old rival sends one-word message days before new project involving WWE

Roman Reigns' old rival sends one-word message days before new project involving WWE

By Sunil Joseph
Modified Oct 17, 2025 00:51 GMT
Roman Reigns
Roman Reigns is a former WWE Champion (Image credit: WWE.com)

A former WWE star has sent a one-word message ahead of an upcoming project. This star is one of Roman Reigns' greatest rivals.

Ad

Braun Strowman had two runs with the WWE. He blew up during his first run and became a household name due to his incredible feats of strength. During this time, he competed against some of the biggest names in the sports entertainment juggernaut. One of his biggest rivals during this time was Roman Reigns. The two of them were involved in multiple feuds between 2015 and 2018. While his first run was quite successful, the former Universal Champion didn't have the same success during his second run. Strowman's time with the Stamford-based promotion ended a few months ago. Now, the Monster Among Men is set to host his own TV series called "Everything on the Menu with Braun Strowman." The show is produced by BrightNorth and WWE Studios and will premiere on October 24 on the USA Network.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

USA Network recently posted a clip from this show on social media. Braun Strowman has responded to this post with a one-word message to the fans.

"Yeeehaaawwww!!!!"

10 WWE Stars Who Are Now Banned - Find Out Now!

Check out his tweet here:

Ad

Teddy Long commented on former WWE star Braun Strowman's potential Hollywood project

Braun Strowman is doing quite well for himself after leaving World Wrestling Entertainment. He has a new show releasing later this month and is also trying to secure the role of Jason Voorhees in the Friday the 13th franchise's new installment.

Speaking on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine podcast hosted by Mac Davis, Teddy Long stated that Strowman getting a Hollywood movie deal is a good thing because it shows other wrestlers that there are opportunities outside of wrestling.

Ad
"I like it. I mean, I hope it happens for him. That's a huge opportunity for him. And the other thing too, man, these other guys got to realize that hey, that's good. Because if wrestling ain't working for you, then you got something else, you got a backup. So anytime he can get an opportunity like that, to get a movie deal, you know, right now in his early career, I am happy for him, man. Take it, player."

It's good to see that Braun Strowman is getting projects after leaving the WWE.

About the author
Sunil Joseph

Sunil Joseph

Twitter icon

Sunil is a pro wrestling journalist, covering AEW and WWE news stories at Sportskeeda. He holds an MBA degree in Marketing, and has nearly 7 years of experience. A wrestling aficionado since childhood, Sunil used to imitate his favorite wrestlers as a young kid, and started writing professionally about the sport via Sportskeeda’s revenue-sharing opportunity.

Sunil admires former world champions AJ Styles, Will Ospreay, and Kenny Omega for their ability to consistently deliver great matches as well as entertain crowds with their mic skills.

If ever given a chance to change a storyline, Sunil would have booked Roman Reigns to end The Undertaker’s WrestleMania streak instead of Brock Lesnar. According to him, The Tribal Chief needed the victory more than Brock Lesnar, as the latter was already an established performer when he defeated ‘Taker. He would’ve also made that as Taker’s final match.

Always focused on making his work accurate and reliable, Sunil thoroughly checks his facts before writing his articles. When not writing for pro wrestling, he spends his time watching cricket.

Know More

Make Sportskeeda your preferred choice for WWE content by clicking here: Source preferences

Quick Links

Edited by Sunil Joseph
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications