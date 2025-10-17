Roman Reigns' old rival sends one-word message days before new project involving WWE

A former WWE star has sent a one-word message ahead of an upcoming project. This star is one of Roman Reigns' greatest rivals.Braun Strowman had two runs with the WWE. He blew up during his first run and became a household name due to his incredible feats of strength. During this time, he competed against some of the biggest names in the sports entertainment juggernaut. One of his biggest rivals during this time was Roman Reigns. The two of them were involved in multiple feuds between 2015 and 2018. While his first run was quite successful, the former Universal Champion didn't have the same success during his second run. Strowman's time with the Stamford-based promotion ended a few months ago. Now, the Monster Among Men is set to host his own TV series called &quot;Everything on the Menu with Braun Strowman.&quot; The show is produced by BrightNorth and WWE Studios and will premiere on October 24 on the USA Network.USA Network recently posted a clip from this show on social media. Braun Strowman has responded to this post with a one-word message to the fans.&quot;Yeeehaaawwww!!!!&quot;Check out his tweet here:Teddy Long commented on former WWE star Braun Strowman's potential Hollywood projectBraun Strowman is doing quite well for himself after leaving World Wrestling Entertainment. He has a new show releasing later this month and is also trying to secure the role of Jason Voorhees in the Friday the 13th franchise's new installment.Speaking on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine podcast hosted by Mac Davis, Teddy Long stated that Strowman getting a Hollywood movie deal is a good thing because it shows other wrestlers that there are opportunities outside of wrestling.&quot;I like it. I mean, I hope it happens for him. That's a huge opportunity for him. And the other thing too, man, these other guys got to realize that hey, that's good. Because if wrestling ain't working for you, then you got something else, you got a backup. So anytime he can get an opportunity like that, to get a movie deal, you know, right now in his early career, I am happy for him, man. Take it, player.&quot;It's good to see that Braun Strowman is getting projects after leaving the WWE.