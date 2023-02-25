Roman Reigns has one-word reaction to getting an all-time-high 99 rating in WWE 2K23

Roman Reigns has reacted to getting a 99 rating in the upcoming WWE 2K23 game.

Reigns' WWE 2K23 rating has been revealed, and his ardent fans couldn't be happier. At 99, The Tribal Chief is the highest-rated superstar in the entire 2K23 series.

Roman Reigns also noticed the rating and reacted to the same via his official Instagram handle. Reigns wrote, 'Yessir!' on his Instagram story.

Roman Reigns has been the most dominant WWE Superstar over the past three years

Since winning the Universal Championship at WWE payback 2020, Reigns has been unstoppable on the main roster. He has been on the best run of his career since then and has smashed everyone in his path in his quest to become the biggest superstar in all of WWE.

Reigns has now become a special attraction who doesn't make regular appearances on TV. He has an aura surrounding him that screams megastar. Here's what he had to say about his schedule as WWE's biggest superstar:

"So the main thing is, no, we’re not gonna be on every single pay-per-view, but anything that I am on which of course will be all the major ones and then a couple of the other ones, you know, that kind of fall in between the big four and the Saudis, I’ll always support those with TVs to build the story and the rivalry going forward... I guess it’s a part-time compared to what I usually run, but I’m an annual character on WWE television," Reigns said.

Reigns' WWE 2K23 rating isn't surprising if one looks back at the dominance he's displayed since 2020.

Reigns will now defend his Undisputed WWE Universal Title against Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 39. For those curious, Rhodes received a 91 rating in WWE 2K23.

