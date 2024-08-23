Roman Reigns-Paul Heyman appearance announced

A major appearance has been announced featuring none other than WWE greats Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman. Bloomberg Live's official Twitter handle shared the announcement.

It has been some time since the fans saw The Original Tribal Chief and The Wiseman. The last time they were seen on TV was in April. After Reigns lost the Undisputed WWE Championship to Cody Rhodes, he headed backstage with Heyman and The Rock and hugged The Wiseman on the entrance stage in a wholesome moment.

Paul Heyman was later kicked out of The Bloodline by Solo Sikoa. Roman Reigns returned surprised at The Biggest Party of the Summer, SummerSlam 2024. He helped Cody retain the Undisputed WWE Title by interfering in the main event and attacking Solo Sikoa.

Bloomberg Live's Twitter handle has now announced a Reigns-Heyman appearance, as can be seen below:

"The Tribal Chief and the Wiseman are headed to New York. @WWE 's @WWERomanReigns and @HeymanHustle join #PowerPlayers to share the future for sports entertainment's most electrifying double act 9/5."

Paul Heyman has the utmost respect for Roman Reigns

Reigns and Heyman have been on-screen allies for about four years. The two veterans are also best friends in real life.

Heyman had massive praise for the former Undisputed Champion in his recently released WWE Legends documentary.

Reigns inducted Heyman into the WWE Hall of Fame earlier this year and praised and admired the veteran. Since Heyman was kicked out of The Bloodline by Solo, fans have been patiently waiting to see him return to TV.

Now that Reigns is back, it's seemingly only a matter of time before Heyman returns.

