"I didn't realize how good it was going to be" - Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman praised by former WWE star

Former WWE star Ricardo Rodriguez says Roman Reigns’ pairing with Paul Heyman has turned out even better than he expected.

Rodriguez, who is best known for his role as Alberto Del Rio’s personal ring announcer, worked for WWE between 2010 and 2014. He began his WWE career in the FCW (Florida Championship Wrestling) developmental system alongside Reigns, then known as Leakee.

Speaking to Sportskeeda Wrestling’s Riju Dasgupta, Rodriguez commented on Reigns’ 2020 heel turn and surprise alliance with Heyman.

“It’s great, he looks so natural, he looks so natural and comfortable being a heel,” Rodriguez said. “And then putting him with Paul Heyman, I knew it was going to be good because it’s Paul Heyman. I didn’t realize how good it was going to be. Everything that he’s doing with The Bloodline with Jimmy and Jey [The Usos], it’s great. He’s so natural at it. I don’t know why, it should have been done earlier, but I’m glad it’s being done right now because he’s so natural at it.”

Watch the video above to find out more of Ricardo Rodriguez’s thoughts on modern-day WWE. He also discussed the possibility of Roman Reigns feuding with Drew McIntyre again one day.

Roman Reigns’ current WWE storyline

John Cena and Roman Reigns

Roman Reigns is set to defend his Universal Championship against John Cena at WWE SummerSlam on August 21.

The Tribal Chief has held the title since winning a Triple Threat match against Braun Strowman and The Fiend at WWE Payback last August. Meanwhile, Cena has never won the Universal Championship, but he has held 16 World Championships – a record he shares with Ric Flair.

Reigns defeated Cena at WWE No Mercy 2017 in their only previous one-on-one match on WWE television.

