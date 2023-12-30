Roman Reigns being pinned 5 months ago turned into "waste", according to WWE fans

WWE's latest post about one of the "greatest moments in history" featuring Roman Reigns has received criticism from fans.

The Bloodline saga was widely credited as one of the best storylines in WWE this year, with Jey Uso's split from the faction being an iconic moment. He was also the first superstar to pin Roman Reigns in 1294 days when they locked horns at the Money in the Bank Premium Live Event in London.

The aftermath of WrestleMania saw The Usos break away from Reigns, with Jimmy being the first to take a shot at The Tribal Chief. Jey chose his brother and excited The Bloodline, rebelling against the leader. This led to a tag team match where Roman Reigns teamed up with Solo Sikoa to face The Usos.

The grueling encounter ended in an epic manner as Jey Uso flew off the top turnbuckle to hit a devastating splash. He then pinned The Tribal Chief in the center of the ring, becoming the first superstar to do so in almost 1300 days.

This allowed him to challenge Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship later. However, Jimmy Uso betrayed Jey at SummerSlam and helped Roman Reigns retain his gold.

WWE shared a picture of Jey Uso pinning Reigns and captioned it as one of the greatest moments of 2023. However, the post drew criticism from fans who argued that the pinfall didn't amount to anything.

Many argued that Jimmy Uso's betrayal prevented Jey Uso from capitalizing on the momentum and labeled it a "waste." Fans believe there was no reason for Jimmy to turn heel.

Here's what fans had to say about Jey Uso pinning Reigns this year:

WWE fans believe one of the biggest defeats of the year turned into "waste."

Roman Reigns' next challenger to be decided next week

The Tribal Chief recently returned to SmackDown only to find out that three big names are targeting his back. LA Knight extended his feud with The Bloodline in Reigns' absence and wants his rematch.

Randy Orton returned and blamed The Bloodline for his injury, vowing to punish the faction before going after the Tribal Chief. And lastly, AJ Styles returned, demanding a match against Roman Reigns that he never got.

As a result, SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis has announced a massive triple-threat match for the blue brand's New Year Revolution show next week. This match will see AJ Styles, LA Knight, and Randy Orton compete for a shot at the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship, and the winner will challenge Reigns for the gold at Royal Rumble 2024.