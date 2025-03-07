Roman Reigns could play a special role at WrestleMania 41, says WWE veteran

Roman Reigns has been off TV since the Royal Rumble, and it's currently unknown what his WrestleMania plans are. WWE veteran Jim Cornette has discussed what role he could play at the event.

Ad

The OTC's cousin, Jey Uso, won the Rumble and will challenge Gunther for the World Heavyweight Championship. John Cena won the Elimination Chamber, turned heel, and will face Cody Rhodes for the coveted Undisputed WWE Title. Elsewhere, Seth Rollins and CM Punk are still feuding. Many fans have been wondering about the OTC's status for the big show.

On the latest episode of Jim Cornette's Drive Thru, the former manager was asked what he thinks Roman Reigns will do at WrestleMania 41. He mentioned that The Rock could assign his cousin as the special guest referee for Cena's match against Cody.

Ad

Trending

"Would he potentially be the special referee that Rock would assign and then have a moral dilemma in front of him whether to follow his family and The Final Boss or do what he thinks is right and blah blah blah?" Cornette pondered. [17:33-17:53]

John Cena's father just broke his silence on his heel turn! More details RIGHT HERE

Ad

Vince Russo thinks Roman Reigns should not return until after WrestleMania

Stone Cold Steve Austin is another major name making the rounds online. It's been speculated that he could return, possibly to confront The Rock at WrestleMania 41.

Vince Russo said on The Coach & Bro Show that, with The Rattlesnake potentially returning to WWE, Roman Reigns should not return until after WrestleMania.

Ad

"Speaking of Roman Reigns, I gotta say this, Coach. I think they are making this smart decision and let's see how long they play this out. If I was them, Coach, right now, especially if you got Austin chomping at the bit, Coach, I'm not bringing Roman Reigns back until after WrestleMania. Keep Roman in your back pocket so at least if Rock goes away and Austin goes away, at least we bring Roman back. If I'm feeling that that card is stacked enough, I'm leaving Roman off until after WrestleMania," he said.

Ad

Ad

It seems unlikely that Roman will be involved in this year's WrestleMania main event. He also doesn't seem likely to compete for a major title at the show, which would end a huge streak.

If you use the quote from the first half of this article, please credit the Jim Cornette Drive-Thru and add a H/T to Sportskeeda for the transcription.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback