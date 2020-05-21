Roman Reigns posts tribute to Shad Gaspard

Roman Reigns paid tribute to Shad Gaspard on Twitter.

Roman Reigns has posted a tribute to Shad Gaspard after the former WWE Superstar’s death was confirmed by authorities.

Reports emerged on Sunday that Gaspard had gone missing after being caught in a strong rip current while swimming in the ocean off Venice Beach with his son.

Gaspard instructed lifeguards to save his son, but the 39-year-old was unable to be rescued and the search for his body continued on Monday and Tuesday.

The Los Angeles Police Department confirmed on Wednesday that Gaspard’s body had been found, prompting messages of support on social media from the wrestling world.

Roman Reigns: ‘Rest in love, Shad’

Before Roman Reigns joined WWE’s main roster as a member of The Shield in November 2012, he first made an impression while competing in Florida Championship Wrestling (FCW) - a former WWE developmental territory.

Roman Reigns’ first televised match came in October 2010 against Shad Gaspard at an FCW TV taping, with Gaspard picking up the victory in a four-minute encounter.

Writing on Twitter, Roman Reigns revealed that he shared stories with Gaspard about his cousin, Umaga, during their time together in FCW.

“Save my son.” Incredible man and father. My love and prayers go out to the Gaspard family. Rest in love Shad. — Roman Reigns (@WWERomanReigns) May 20, 2020

My very first match on FCW TV. Shad was unhappy during these times, but he was still kind to me and took good care of me. We rode to a couple towns together and he shared stories of his road experiences and his friendship with my cousin Umaga/Eki. Now they rest together. 🙏🏽 https://t.co/Sv7FNDeIUv — Roman Reigns (@WWERomanReigns) May 20, 2020

Shad Gaspard spent a total of eight years in the WWE system between 2002 and 2010, including stints on RAW and SmackDown, as well as OVW and FCW.

The match against Roman Reigns turned out to be Gaspard's final televised WWE match before he received his release from the company in November 2010.

We at Sportskeeda extend our thoughts and condolences to the family and friends of Shad Gaspard.