Roman Reigns on having a potential match in WWE against a member of The Anoa'i family

Roman Reigns is heading to WrestleMania on Night Two to face his biggest challenge in WWE, which is 'The American Nightmare' Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. The Tribal Chief recently spoke about facing a member of the Anoa'i family, particularly Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson.

In 2020, Roman Reigns began his reign of terror when he turned heel for the first time and aligned with Paul Heyman. A week after his return, The Tribal Chief won his second Universal Championship in the company by beating 'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt and Braun Strowman.

It's been over two years, and Cody Rhodes has become the biggest challenge for The Tribal Chief as they go head-to-head at WrestleMania Night Two for the titles. Speaking to ESPN, Reigns addressed the possibility of going up against The Rock inside the squared circle:

"I think anybody would love to have that match. They'd be lying [if they said they didn't]. I could 'Tribal Chief' you and say blah, blah. But at the end of the day, I want what's going to be biggest for the fans, because that's going to reflect what I was able to accomplish. And if that's one of the biggest ones out there, let's do it. But if not, like everything else in life, we're going to roll with the punches." [H/T - ESPN]

Fans have campaigned for this match ever since Reigns became The Head of The Table in the company. It will be interesting to see if the two family members will square off in the ring.

Roman Reigns is reportedly set to take time off from WWE after WrestleMania 39

After dominating the division for over two years, Roman Reigns has accomplished it all in WWE. However, it seems like The Tribal Chief has plans to take some time off after WrestleMania 39.

According to Give Me Sport, The Tribal Chief could go on a significant break from WWE after his match against Cody Rhodes on Night Two:

"I can imagine there's probably a significant break, at least a month even longer, until there's a major show that requires Roman Reigns. You may not see him until SummerSlam though. He'll be away for a little bit. WWE wanted to make Roman Reigns a major deal, and they did. Now every time you put on a major show, you need your major star."

The Bloodline will be without an on-screen leader if Reigns goes away for a while. It will be interesting to see which star walks out of the event with the titles around their waist and shoulders.

