Roman Reigns has a problem with The Rock ahead of their massive tag team match at WWE WrestleMania XL, says legend

A WWE Hall of Famer believes there might be some trust issues between Roman Reigns and The Rock. The legend in question is the real-life Bloodline member Rikishi.

The Rock initially teased going after his cousin for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship upon his return to the promotion earlier this year. However, he later turned heel and joined The Bloodline. A few weeks ago, The Rock even acknowledged Reigns as his Tribal Chief after the latter demanded it.

Nevertheless, Rikishi claimed on his Off The Top podcast that Reigns' eyes tell us something about The Rock. The Hall of Famer suggested The Tribal Chief might be suspicious of his cousin.

"You can see in Roman's eyes like, you know, there's something going on. Like, he's not trusting The Rock, possibility. You're so used to be number one, the man, and then you got, you know, the greatest, the GOAT, steps through... It'll be very very interesting, you know, as WrestleMania get close and see where all this goes with Jimmy and Jey, you know, The Rock/Roman Reigns, you know, Seth Rollins and Cody Rhodes. You know, what part does Solo play into? And also, you know, longtime friend The Wiseman Paul Heyman?" [From 03:16 to 04:10]

Will The Rock betray Roman Reigns at WWE WrestleMania XL?

Since The Rock joined The Bloodline, fans have speculated whether he would turn on the group and Roman Reigns. WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry also discussed the same on the Busted Open podcast.

The Brahma Bull's former roommate pointed out that The Rock usually stands apart from The Bloodline inside the ring. He also claimed the wrestling legend is not ready to stand behind The Tribal Chief.

"We can sit here on this show and recognize the fact that The Rock is standing five feet away from The Bloodline. They don't even stand together. The way they look, the optics show that there's division. (...) Roman is not looking the part because I'd be dressed a lot different if I knew The Rock is gonna come dressed to the nines wrestling term. And I'd be like, 'Listen, why you standing over there? Come fall in line. The Bloodline is behind me.' And The Rock, 'Ahh, No.' The Rock is not ready to stand behind that's why he stands apart. I may not be a smart man, but I know dissenssion when I see it. And it's coming. It's coming, Denise."

Rock and Reigns are set to team up against Cody Rhodes and World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins in a massive tag team match on Night One of WWE WrestleMania XL. It will be interesting to see if The Rock and Reigns can work as a team.

Please credit the Off The Top podcast