Roman Reigns is a "psycho and manipulator," according to current champions on WWE RAW

The current Undisputed Tag Team Champions Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn, called Roman Reigns a "psycho and manipulator" on WWE RAW.

Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens opened the latest episode of RAW. At Night of Champions, the tag team champions are set to face Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa in a defense of the titles. This comes after Reigns inserted himself and Sikoa in a match for the titles on the latest episode of SmackDown.

Former Honorary Uce called out the WWE Champion for cheating his way and going unchecked for too long. He also referred to The Bloodline leader as a psycho and manipulator.

"Roman, you PSYCHO, you MANIPULATOR, you want these championship? You can't have them!" - Sami Zayn said.

However, the former Intercontinental Champion's promo was cut short by The Judgment Day. Kevin Owens snapped and said he was tired of The Bloodline and was ready to fight Finn Balor and co.

During the promo, Finn Balor noted it looked like Zayn and Owens were back to where they started in their rivalry with Roman Reigns. KO and Zayn taunted Dominik Mysterio, who was booed heavily by the crowd.

As Owens was ready to punch Dom Dom, Rhea Ripley stepped up, and a brawl broke out on RAW. WWE has made a match-up official between Balor & Priest vs. Sami and Owens later tonight on the show.

What did you of Sami Zayn's harsh words towards The Tribal Chief? Sound off in the comments section below.

