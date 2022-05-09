"You can count on us" - Roman Reigns puts John Cena, The Rock, and other legends on notice after The Bloodline's win at WrestleMania Backlash

Roman Reigns was once again on the victorious side as The Bloodline picked up a massive win at WrestleMania Backlash. The trio of Reigns and The Usos defeated Drew McIntyre and RK-Bro at the recently concluded premium live event.

Taking to Instagram, Reigns posted a three-minute-long video. The Tribal Chief claimed that one can always rely on The Bloodline to get the job done whenever it matters the most.

The reigning WWE Universal Champion then took shots at John Cena, The Undertaker, Shawn Michaels, and even The Rock. He put all of the named legends on notice by stating that The Bloodline is always going to get the better of them. Reigns said:

"When it comes to The Bloodline, when it counts, you can count on us. I don't care who is in there. You can put Randy Orton with anybody, you can put Drew McIntyre with anybody, put John Cena in there, throw in The Undertaker, Shawn Michaels... The Rock, anybody, anybody. And The Bloodline is going to smash on them every single time." (1:11-1:38)

Watch Roman Reigns' recently uploaded Instagram video below:

Roman Reigns also took to Twitter to break his silence regarding The Bloodline's massive win

At WrestleMania Backlash, Roman Reigns and The Usos secured a massive win as the former pinned Riddle after a chaotic six-man tag team match. The reigning WWE and Universal Champion took to Twitter to break his silence in regards to the emphatic victory.

Reigns posted a photo of himself with Jimmy and Jey where all three men were seen posing with their respective championships. The Tribal Chief wrote the following in his short message:

"Born with this blood."

Check out Reigns' message on social media below:

Following The Bloodline's latest victory, Reigns could now shift his focus towards his upcoming singles feud. The current Undisputed WWE Universal Champion is expected to face Drew McIntyre in a singles match at some point down the road. However, a match between the two men is yet to be confirmed.

What do you think of Roman's latest address? Sound off in the comments below.

Please credit Roman Reigns' Instagram handle and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription if you use any of the above quotes.

Why did WWE release the next Brock Lesnar? We asked a WWE hall of Famer right here.

Edited by Pratik Singh