Roman Reigns questions Bloodline member's loyalty after unpleasant RAW surprise

Roman Reigns seemed to question his Special Counsel Paul Heyman's loyalty after Brock Lesnar paid an unpleasant visit on WWE RAW.

The Beast Incarnate came to Cody Rhodes' support as the latter demanded a WrestleMania rematch against Reigns. Initially, Heyman refused to comply to the rematch request as per the orders of The Tribal Chief.

However, the Wise Man accepted Rhodes' offer for a tag team match and told him to find a partner of choice, but the person should have fought at WrestleMania 39 and can also never challenge Reigns for the world title.

Before anyone could answer, Brock Lesnar came into the ring and decided to team up with Rhodes, which angered the champion.

The Bloodline leader was later seen backstage with Paul Heyman and Solo Sikoa. Reigns asked Heyman if he knew Brock would be on the red brand. Heyman said no, and continued to detail how The Tribal Chief saved him from Lesnar's servitude.

Reigns initially seemed unsure of himself but claimed he would smash The Beast Incarnate. He turned to The Enforcer of The Bloodline and told him to show Cody Rhodes, who wasn't ready.

Before Heyman was a Special Counsel to Reigns, he advocated for The Beast Incarnate. Last year, there was an incident where Heyman lied to Reigns about Lesnar's whereabouts and appearance in the building during an episode of SmackDown.

Hence, on Monday Night RAW's latest edition, Reigns suspected Paul Heyman's allegiance towards him.

However, all of Roman Reigns' doubts were possibly gone after Lesnar turned on Cody Rhodes before the main event could even take place. What ensued was a brutal attack on The American Nightmare at the hands of Brock Lesnar.

It remains to be seen how things will pan out in the coming weeks.

