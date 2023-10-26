Roman Reigns questions top WWE star's capability ahead of SmackDown

The Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns has questioned his current rival's capability ahead of the upcoming episode of SmackDown this week.

The name in question is LA Knight, who is set to face The Tribal Chief for his title at Crown Jewel, Saudi Arabia, on November 4, 2023. The Megastar and Reigns got involved in a feud ever since the latter returned to SmackDown after being on a hiatus for almost two months.

Fans believed John Cena would take on The Bloodline leader for the championship, but the 16-time World Champion instead acknowledged him. The Leader of Cenation then introduced Knight to Roman Reigns as his next challenger.

In the main event, when the 40-year-old star faced Jimmy Uso and emerged victorious over him, The Tribal Chief delivered a spear to him. During a WWE live event, The Megastar got his payback when he hit BFT on Reigns.

On the upcoming episode of the Blue brand show, the two men will meet each other on television for the second time ahead of the title match in Saudi Arabia.

The Undisputed WWE Universal Champion took to X to send a daunting message to LA Knight questioning his capability ahead of SmackDown.

"Tomorrow night Your Tribal Chief will be blessing #SmackDown on @FS1. One last face to face before #WWECrownJewel. Let’s see if you’re as good as you think you are," Reigns wrote.

Check out his tweet below:

Expand Tweet

Kevin Sullivan predicts 38-year-old star will dethrone Roman Reigns

While speaking on the latest episode of Tuesday with the Ticketmaster, Kevin Sullivan noted that The Tribal Chief is bound to lose his title at the hands of Cody Rhodes.

The wrestling veteran believes The American Nightmare will dethrone Roman Reigns when the time is right because he needs to finish his story.

"They're gonna let Cody do it. When it's time, and they're all in there together, and they're gonna say, 'Oh, by the way, Roman is going to Hollywood. We're gonna have him [appear] only eight times a year. We have a guy ready, we'd like you to listen to what we have planned,'" Sullivan said. [H/T - Wrestling Inc.]

Expand Tweet

Only time will tell if the contract signing between The Bloodline leader and LA Knight will not turn into something chaotic on WWE SmackDown.

What did you think of Roman Reigns' message for his opponent? Sound off in the comments section below!

Watch a Sportskeeda reporter put in a devastating submission here.