Roman Reigns reaches massive WWE milestone

Universal Champion Roman Reigns has reached a massive WWE milestone. It was last year at WWE Payback 2020 where he defeated 'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt and Braun Strowman to win the Universal title. Roman Reigns has now completed 300 days as the Universal Champion in his current reign.

This is the second-longest Universal Championship reign in WWE history after Brock Lesnar's record 503 day reign from 2017 to 2018. Roman Reigns is also in second place on the list of combined days as the Universal Champion at 364 days across two title reigns. Brock Lesnar tops this list as well with a combined 686 days as the Universal Champion across three reigns.

Roman Reigns' current run as the Universal Champion with the Tribal Chief gimmick has been absolutely incredible. For years, fans wanted WWE to turn him heel and the promotion finally did last year. Many even consider this to be the best title reign in the history of the Universal Championship.

Over the last 300 days, Roman Reigns has defended his title on several occasions. The Head of the Table has defeated major names like Kevin Owens, Edge, Daniel Bryan, Cesaro and many others. It is entirely possible that Roman Reigns will hold on to the Universal Championship for many more days, possibly breaking Brock Lesnar's record.

Roman Reigns is set to defend his Universal Championship against Edge at WWE Money in the Bank 2021

Universal Champion Roman Reigns' next major title defense is set to take place at Money in the Bank next month against WWE Hall of Famer Edge. The Rated-R Superstar made his surprise return to SmackDown last week, attacking The Tribal Chief.

Edge won the men's Royal Rumble match earlier this year and went on to challenge Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 37. However, Daniel Bryan was also added to the match, making it a triple-threat for the Universal Championship. At WrestleMania 37, Roman Reigns defeated both Edge and Bryan in the main event to retain his title.

Comment down and let us know your thoughts on Roman Reigns' current Universal Championship run. Who do you think will finally dethrone him?

