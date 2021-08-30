Roman Reigns reaches massive WWE milestone

Roman Reigns has reached a massive WWE milestone, completing an entire year as the Universal Champion.

Roman Reigns returned to WWE at SummerSlam 2020 after a hiatus and turned heel. A week later, at WWE Payback on August 30, 2020, Reigns defeated "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt and Braun Strowman in a triple threat match to win the Universal Championship.

He is now set to complete 365 days as the Universal Champion, the second-longest reign in the title's history. Brock Lesnar holds the record for the longest Universal Championship reign in WWE history, with 503 days from WrestleMania 33 to SummerSlam 2018.

Roman Reigns' current Universal Championship reign is considered by many as the best in the title's history. The Tribal Chief has defeated several huge names over the past year, including Edge, Daniel Bryan, John Cena and others. With The Usos and his Special Counsel Paul Heyman by his side, Reigns has dominated the WWE roster with some fantastic storytelling and matches for the last year.

Different than anyone before. Levels above anyone else or anything in this industry. #AcknowledgeMe pic.twitter.com/6mUDHkaiyX — Roman Reigns (@WWERomanReigns) August 8, 2021

Roman Reigns is set to defend the Universal Championship next week on SmackDown

Last week on SmackDown, Finn Balor laid out a challenge to Roman Reigns, demanding a match for his title. WWE has now officially announced that Roman Reigns will be defending his Universal Championship against Finn Balor on the upcoming episode of Friday Night SmackDown. As per reports, Roman Reigns vs. Finn Balor is one of the matches currently being planned for WWE Extreme Rules next month.

However, Roman Reigns has an even major threat lurking in the background in the form of Brock Lesnar. The Beast Incarnate made his long-awaited return to WWE at SummerSlam 2021. He returned after Roman Reigns' successful title defense in the main event against John Cena and had an epic face-off with the Universal Champion.

WWE is reportedly planning to have the Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar match either at Crown Jewel or Survivor Series later this year. Fans are even more excited to witness the role of Paul Heyman in this feud, who is in a dilemma to choose between The Tribal Chief and his former client, Brock Lesnar.

Comment down and let us know your thoughts on Roman Reigns' Universal Championship reign. Who do you think will be the one to finally dethrone him?

