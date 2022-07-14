Roman Reigns reaches new WWE milestone ahead of SummerSlam match with Brock Lesnar

Roman Reigns has now completed 100 days as the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion.

The Tribal Chief has been achieving milestones and breaking records ever since winning the Universal title two years ago. He defeated Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 38 to become the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion.

Roman Reigns recently marked a new record and completed 100 days as the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion. Interestingly, he has defended the belts on only one occasion on WWE TV so far.

𝙒𝙧𝙚𝙨𝙩𝙡𝙚𝙡𝙖𝙢𝙞𝙖 @wrestlelamia



wrestlelamia.co.uk/roman-reigns-h… Roman Reigns unified the WWE & Universal Titles 100-days ago. In that time he's only defended the titles ONE SINGLE TIME. Roman Reigns unified the WWE & Universal Titles 100-days ago. In that time he's only defended the titles ONE SINGLE TIME.wrestlelamia.co.uk/roman-reigns-h… https://t.co/cHTqXWlyOR

How did fans react to Roman Reigns completing 100 days as double champion?

Many fans aren't happy with the fact that Reigns has only had one title defense on WWE TV ever since his big WrestleMania win. Reigns met Riddle on the June 17, 2022 episode of WWE SmackDown. He ended up defeating The King of Bros to retain his Undisputed WWE Universal title. Additionally, Reigns has defended his title against Drew McIntyre at several live events over the past three months.

Check out some of the responses to Reigns reaching 100 days as a double champion:

Jonesy @Jonesy85486660 @wrestlelamia and we hated on brock for the same thing… ohhhhh how the tables have turned.. @wrestlelamia and we hated on brock for the same thing… ohhhhh how the tables have turned..

Godspeedzilla @WallyNox6 @wrestlelamia If you had said Roman had one of the best title reigns in wwe history you'd be right till he stopped defending the title, and was rewarded with a unification. Now he's one of the worst champs in wwe history. I'd rather they put the belt back on Jinder @wrestlelamia If you had said Roman had one of the best title reigns in wwe history you'd be right till he stopped defending the title, and was rewarded with a unification. Now he's one of the worst champs in wwe history. I'd rather they put the belt back on Jinder

Reigns' ongoing run as WWE's top champion has been a big ratings grabber so far. Many fans, though, aren't happy with his current schedule. Former WWE Booker Vince Russo has an interesting opinion on Reigns' current run. Russo believes that WWE should keep the belt on The Tribal Chief until a believable contender comes along.

Here's what Russo said:

"Bro, I would book it just like they are booking it because there's no believability in anybody that could beat him. Until that person came along that I believe this is the person that could beat Roman Reigns, I would keep the belt on him."

Roman Reigns recently resumed his feud with Brock Lesnar on WWE SmackDown. The two arch-rivals are all set to collide once again, this time at SummerSlam 2022. Reigns and Lesnar's SummerSlam outing will be the Last Man Standing match for the Undisputed WWE Universal title.

Find out which AEW star overpowered Brock Lesnar here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far