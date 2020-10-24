Roman Reigns reacts after announcing the major consequences at WWE Hell in a Cell 

One of the most anticipated matches set to take place at WWE Hell in a Cell this Sunday will see Roman Reigns defend his Universal Championship against his cousin Jey Uso. This would be the first time when a Hell in a Cell match will be fought under "I Quit" rules. Well if that was not enough, Roman Reigns revealed more major consequences this week on SmackDown.

The Tribal Chief revealed that if Jey Uso loses the match at WWE Hell in a Cell, both the Usos (Jey and Jimmy) and their families will be kicked out of the Anoa'i family. Roman Reigns has now reacted to his major announcement on SmackDown via his Twitter account.

If you disrespect the Head of the Table ... then you shouldn’t have a place at HIS table. Actions have consequences and I will make you understand. #HIAC #Smackdown #TribalChief

Actions have consequences and I will make you understand. #HIAC #Smackdown #TribalChief pic.twitter.com/hnXZQKHCF3 — Roman Reigns (@WWERomanReigns) October 24, 2020

Roman Reigns vs. Jey Uso at WWE Hell in a Cell

The rivalry between the Universal Champion Roman Reigns and Jey Uso is being considered by many to be the best one going on in WWE right now. With some brilliant performances from both of them and the touch of reality in the feud, WWE has been successful in telling a great personal story through this feud.

Roman Reigns and Jey Uso clashed last month at WWE Clash of Champions in an intense match which ended after Jimmy Uso threw the towel to save his brother. Could we see him interfere in their match again this Sunday at Hell in a Cell?

#WWE #HIAC 🔥 "I QUIT" HELL IN A CELL MATCH 🔥 UNIVERSAL CHAMPIONSHIP



ROMAN REIGNS © (w/Paul Heyman) vs. JEY USO

. pic.twitter.com/TlE14o2TIw — Catch_Lutte (@Catch_Lutte) October 21, 2020

