Roman Reigns reacts to attacking Jey Uso on SmackDown

Two days before WWE Clash of Champions, Roman Reigns took down his challenger Jey Uso on this week's edition of WWE SmackDown. The Big Dog and his cousin had a heated verbal exchange at the end of the show, which came to a conclusion with Reigns leaving for the back.

As Jey Uso backed up the ramp, Reigns came out of nowhere and connected a devastating Superman Punch on his unsuspecting cousin. The Universal Champion yelled about how he feeds his family by holding the belt, and Jey uso wants to take it from him. He further stated that Uso will never take his place "at the head of the table". Following SmackDown, Reigns posted a tweet reacting to his statement, and said that it's the "hard truth".

Roman Reigns is quite possibly the most ruthless he has ever been

Roman Reigns was a heel back when he made his way to the main roster in 2012, but that persona doesn't hold a candle to what he has become now. Reigns came back to WWE at SummerSlam 2020 and attacked both Braun Strowman and The Fiend, and it didn't take him long to win the Universal title.

Now, he is all set to take down one of his own, and there's not much anyone can do about that. Jey Uso will have a hard time surviving at Clash of Champions, let alone win the belt.