Roman Reigns reacts to Big E winning the WWE Championship on RAW

Big E cashed in his Money in the Bank contract on Bobby Lashley to capture his first WWE Championship on the latest episode of Monday Night RAW. Many wrestlers reacted to E's massive win, including the Universal Champion himself Roman Reigns.

For several weeks, Big E teased cashing in his contract on the Tribal Chief by confronting Reigns' special council Paul Heyman backstage on SmackDown. He flaunted his briefcase at Heyman, reminding the latter that he has the opportunity to dethrone the Universal Champion for the title at any time.

Big E, however, decided to go after 'The Almighty' Bobby Lashley instead, and was successful in his endeavor. Now, Reigns has taken to Twitter to send a message to the newly crowned WWE Champion, informing him that he made a smart decision by picking Lashley. You can check out the tweet below:

Big E on winning the WWE Championship

Big E's WWE title triumph will undoubtedly go down as one of the greatest moments of the year. While he has held multiple championships in the company, his massive win on the red brand was the highlight of his career.

After the show, Big E commented on winning the title in a backstage interview.

"It's the moments that I think that I really treasure," said Big E. "I'm getting goosebumps just thinking about the moment. I go out and the music hits, and that crowd has already seen me a dozen times tonight. To have people, to have peers [gets interrupted by The New Day]. It means the world to me. I think the dream for anyone in any vocation or craft is getting to do really cool things to get to the top of your craft but to do it with your best friends."

Also Read

Big E is a talented star and is immensely popular with fans as a singles competitor and as a member of The New Day. The trio were even named the greatest tag team in WWE history by the company.

Vince Russo doesn't think even The Rock can boost WWE's ratings! Click here for more.

Edited by Abhinav Singh