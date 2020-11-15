Former WWE Champion Drew McIntyre appeared on the latest edition of SmackDown and had an epic face-off with Universal Champion Roman Reigns. McIntyre vowed to beat Randy Orton for the WWE title on the upcoming edition of RAW so that he could get an opportunity to take on Reigns at the Survivor Series pay-per-view.

Soon after, McIntyre posted a tweet sending a bold message to both Roman Reigns and Randy Orton. McIntyre stated that he forged his own legacy and there was no family to open doors for him. Roman Reigns took notice of the tweet and wasn't impressed with McIntyre's words. Reigns said that bringing up one's family in the mix has been done to death, and had a "free lesson" for him. Check out the tweet below:

The whole “family opening the doors” thing is so played out and just an unoriginal excuse. Free lesson for you, Drew. It’s not about getting in the door, it’s about owning the room. Which you will never do..while I’m around. Good luck on Monday at #RAW. #SurvivorSeries https://t.co/0tpl2H1fE0 — Roman Reigns (@WWERomanReigns) November 14, 2020

Roman Reigns vs. Drew McIntyre will certainly be a match for the ages

2020 has been the year of Drew McIntyre. He won the Royal Rumble match, defeated Brock Lesnar to win the WWE title, and defended it against a string of competitors before finally losing it to Orton.

Roman Reigns returned to WWE at SummerSlam 2020 and has been wreaking havoc on the Blue brand ever since then. He is doing the best work of his life as a heel on SmackDown, and a showdown between these two top Superstars is bound to grab a lot of eyeballs.