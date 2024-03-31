Roman Reigns reacts to a fan's unique acknowledgment; he did it outdoors

Roman Reigns has taken to social media to react to a WWE fan acknowledging him in a unique way outdoors.

The Tribal Chief is one of the biggest stars in the entire industry. Although he's a heel, he still has a large fanbase, and they find different ways to acknowledge him. A few days ago, a fan walked down the aisle to Reigns' current entrance music at his wedding. He even came out with the Undisputed WWE Universal Title, an entourage, and he also wore a Ula Fala. The Bloodline leader saw the viral video and reacted to it on X.

A new clip has emerged of a DJ playing a remixed version of Roman Reigns' theme song in a nightclub. The Head of the Table saw the video on X and reacted to it with an index finger emoji, showing his acknowledgment.

Bloodline relative Afa Anoa'i Jr. reacts to The Rock acknowledging Roman Reigns on WWE SmackDown

Several weeks ago on SmackDown, The Tribal Chief asked his cousin The Rock to acknowledge him after he joined The Bloodline. The Great One obliged without any issues.

Their relative Afa Anoa'i Jr. (Manu) told Bill Apter of Sportskeeda Wrestling that he was surprised that The People's Champion acknowledged Roman Reigns.

"That did surprise me," Afa Anoa'i Jr. said. "Growing up it's always been The Rock, The Rock, The Rock, The Rock, but now to see Roman in that position, it's very interesting to see because of how long The Rock has been gone and now he's back. And to see The Rock acknowledge us, to acknowledge The Bloodline, it's very powerful stuff that's happening right now."

WrestleMania XL is shaping up to be a memorable event. It'll be interesting to see whether Reigns will emerge victorious when the dust settles.

