Roman Reigns reacts to a WWE fan using his theme song at a wedding

Roman Reigns' current run as The Tribal Chief has inspired many WWE fans in some form or another.

One WWE fan recently walked down the aisle at his wedding while playing Reigns' current entrance music, Head of the Table. The groom was accompanied by his groomsmen in typical Bloodline fashion.

The viral video caught the attention of The Tribal Chief himself, who reacted on Twitter/X with a two-word message.

"Union acknowledged!" wrote Reigns.

In 2020, upon his highly awaited return to WWE, Reigns underwent a gimmick change from The Big Dog to The Tribal Chief. He immediately captured the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship and has held the title for over 1300 days.

Tommy Carlucci believes Roman Reigns is advocating to retain his championship at WrestleMania 40

Roman Reigns will defend the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Cody Rhodes in the main event of Night 2 of WrestleMania 40.

During a recent edition of the Behind The Turnbuckle podcast, WWE veteran Jonathan Coachman questioned if Reigns was advocating to retain his title over Rhodes at The Show of Shows next weekend. His co-host, Tommy Carlucci, agreed with the same.

"[Do you think that is something that Roman Reigns in some way, shape, or form, is advocating for so he could call himself long-term the greatest Heavyweight Champion or WWE Champion of all time?] I'm gonna answer that really quick, hell yeah! Because it's the ego, Coach! And by the way, he would want to go to September to be undefeated because then he would beat Bruno [Sammartino] out, the all-time champion. So, egos are large, Coach. And he makes you know that when he's cutting promos. So, hell yes, he would love to extend it," he said.

Reigns and The Rock will team up on Night 1 of WrestleMania 40 against Seth Rollins and Cody Rhodes in a major tag team match.

