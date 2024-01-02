Roman Reigns reacts to historic WWE announcement moments before RAW: Day 1

Roman Reigns took to Instagram to react to WWE making history in 2023, which proved to be the biggest year for the company in terms of numerous aspects.

In 2023, Reigns successfully defended his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Kevin Owens, Sami Zayn, Cody Rhodes, Jey Uso, and LA Knight.

Taking to his Instagram story, Reigns reposted WWE's official Instagram post, highlighting the various accomplishments achieved by the company last year.

Check out a screengrab of Reigns' Instagram story:

Eric Bischoff is conflicted about Roman Reigns breaking a historic milestone in 2024

Roman Reigns could potentially break Hulk Hogan's historic title reign of 1474 days. However, Eric Bischoff is against the idea of The Tribal Chief surpassing The Hulkster.

Speaking on his 83 Weeks podcast, Bischoff claimed that for Reigns to beat Hogan's record, Cody Rhodes would potentially have to suffer a second consecutive loss to The Tribal Chief.

He said:

"The story is amazing and it hasn't been easy. This has not been easy. This has been a difficult journey and he survived it, man. He survived it all an came out on top. I love the story. And if he ends up eclipsing Hulk Hogan, if there's anybody that deserves it because of overcoming his personal journeys and stories along that journey, da*n, it's Roman Reigns. And I think it's a testimony to perseverance and hard work and commitment and support. Hats off, man if you beat that Hulk Hogan, those are 1,000 days? [Hogan is at 1474] Okay, I'm pushing for 1475 for Roman. That's what I'd love to see."

Bischoff added:

"[You don't want Cody to win at WrestleMania?] Oh, sh*t! There is that. Oh, I'm so conflicted."

Reigns' next challenger will be decided when Randy Orton, LA Knight, and AJ Styles collide in a Triple Threat Match.

