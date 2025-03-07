Roman Reigns reacts to a historic WWE-related announcement amid his absence from the company

Roman Reigns has reacted to the official launch trailer for WWE 2K25. He is currently absent from TV after being taken out by Seth Rollins at the Royal Rumble Premium Live Event.

The former Undisputed WWE Universal Champion entered the Men's Royal Rumble Match at #16 and secured four eliminations. However, he was eliminated by CM Punk before becoming the victim of a brutal Stomp by Rollins, as The Visionary ambushed his former Shield stablemate following their respective eliminations.

On X, Reigns reacted to the trailer launch for 2K25. The trailer featured multiple superstars, including Reigns' OG Bloodline stablemates, Paul Heyman, The Usos, and Sami Zayn.

Check out Reigns' reaction on X:

Vince Russo believes Roman Reigns shouldn't return to WWE until after WrestleMania 41

Vince Russo suggested that Roman Reigns should return to TV once The Rock is done with his current storyline.

Speaking on The Coach & Bro Show, Russo also stated that Reigns shouldn't show up until after WrestleMania 41 if Stone Cold Steve Austin appears at the show. He said:

"Speaking of Roman Reigns, I gotta say this, Coach. I think they are making this smart decision, and let's see how long they play this out. If I was them, Coach, right now, especially if you got Austin chomping at the bit, Coach, I'm not bringing Roman Reigns back until after WrestleMania. Keep Roman in your back pocket so at least if Rock goes away and Austin goes away, at least we bring Roman back. If I'm feeling that that card is stacked enough, I'm leaving Roman off until after WrestleMania."

Reigns will return to WWE television on the March 21 edition of SmackDown. The show is set to take place in Bologna, Italy. He will also appear on the March 28 edition of SmackDown. He could address the situation with Seth Rollins upon his return.

