Roman Reigns reacts to Jey Uso becoming the No. 1 contender for his Universal Championship

This week on Friday Night SmackDown, a massive fatal four-way match was scheduled to determine who will challenge Roman Reigns for his Universal Championship at WWE Clash of Champions.

During the show, Sheamus took out Big E backstage thus forcing Adam Pearce to look for someone to replace him in the main event. Earlier, we saw Jey Uso appear on SmackDown and meet his cousin Roman Reigns backstage. After Big E was attacked, Jey asked Roman to pull some strings and get him his place and Paul Heyman managed to do so.

In the main event, Jey Uso shocked everyone and won the match by pinning Matt Riddle, thus earning himself a shot at Roman Reigns' Universal Championship at WWE Clash of Champions.

Reacting to the same, Roman Reigns made the following tweet and took a subtle dig at his cousin saying that he wasn't sure that Jey Uso could do it on his own.

Good on uce. Wasn’t sure he could do it on his own. #WWEClash https://t.co/2P7jNBrjyI — Roman Reigns (@WWERomanReigns) September 5, 2020

The return of Roman Reigns

After a long absence, Roman Reigns made his grand and surprising return to WWE programming at SummerSlam. He attacked both "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt and Braun Strowman after their match. The following week, he revealed himself to be a Paul Heyman guy.

At WWE Payback, Roman Reigns defeated Wyatt and Strowman in a triple-threat to become the new Universal Champion. Fans are excited to see this new "heel" version of the Big Dog and witness where his alliance with Paul Heyman could lead.

