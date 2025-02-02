Roman Reigns reacts to Jey Uso winning the Royal Rumble; sends him a message

By Soumik Datta
Modified Feb 02, 2025 04:45 GMT
Jey Uso and Roman Reigns competed in the Men
Jey Uso and Roman Reigns competed in the Men's Royal Rumble Match (Image Credits: WWE.com)

Roman Reigns has reacted to Jey Uso winning the 2025 Men's Royal Rumble Match. The OTC sent his cousin a one-word message.

The 2025 Men's Royal Rumble Match marked Reigns' first Royal Rumble in five years. He entered the match at #16 and eliminated four superstars before being thrown out of the ring by CM Punk. After the match, he was brutally taken down by Seth Rollins, who delivered a Stomp to his former Shield stablemate on the steel steps.

also-read-trending Trending

Jey Uso and John Cena were the last two remaining in the Men's Royal Rumble Match. To the surprise of the WWE Universe, The Yeet Master eliminated the multi-time WWE World Champion, winning the Royal Rumble Match for the first time in his career.

Not everyone is happy with Triple H in the WWE Hall of Fame

On Twitter/X, Reigns reacted to Jey's victory with a one-word message. The OTC's reaction suggested he was pleased to see his cousin win the Royal Rumble Match.

"YEET!" wrote Reigns.

Check out Reigns' tweet:

Jey Uso could challenge either Gunther or Cody Rhodes in the main event of WrestleMania 41. The 39-year-old superstar secured his first singles championship last year by winning the Intercontinental Title. However, Jey's goal is to win the World Heavyweight Championship.

Meanwhile, Reigns' direction heading into WrestleMania 41 has yet to be revealed.

tagline-banner-image

Quick Links

Edited by Neda Ali
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी