Roman Reigns reacts to Jey Uso winning the Royal Rumble; sends him a message

Roman Reigns has reacted to Jey Uso winning the 2025 Men's Royal Rumble Match. The OTC sent his cousin a one-word message.

The 2025 Men's Royal Rumble Match marked Reigns' first Royal Rumble in five years. He entered the match at #16 and eliminated four superstars before being thrown out of the ring by CM Punk. After the match, he was brutally taken down by Seth Rollins, who delivered a Stomp to his former Shield stablemate on the steel steps.

Trending

Jey Uso and John Cena were the last two remaining in the Men's Royal Rumble Match. To the surprise of the WWE Universe, The Yeet Master eliminated the multi-time WWE World Champion, winning the Royal Rumble Match for the first time in his career.

On Twitter/X, Reigns reacted to Jey's victory with a one-word message. The OTC's reaction suggested he was pleased to see his cousin win the Royal Rumble Match.

"YEET!" wrote Reigns.

Check out Reigns' tweet:

Expand Tweet

Jey Uso could challenge either Gunther or Cody Rhodes in the main event of WrestleMania 41. The 39-year-old superstar secured his first singles championship last year by winning the Intercontinental Title. However, Jey's goal is to win the World Heavyweight Championship.

Meanwhile, Reigns' direction heading into WrestleMania 41 has yet to be revealed.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback