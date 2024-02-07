Roman Reigns reacts to Paul Heyman's message ahead of face-off with The Rock

WWE Superstar Roman Reigns has reacted to Paul Heyman's message on social media ahead of his confrontation with The Rock at the WrestleMania 40 Kickoff press event.

Fans have wanted to see a dream match between the two real-life cousins at WrestleMania for a long time. However, they are displeased with how the company is seemingly booking it this year at the expense of Cody Rhodes' story. The Stamford-based promotion recently announced that The Rock and Roman Reigns will go face to face on Thursday at WrestleMania 40 Kickoff.

Paul Heyman recently took to Instagram to hype up the event on behalf of The Tribal Chief. He invited everyone to join the presser and acknowledge the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion.

Reigns has now reacted to The Wiseman's post by reuploading it on his Instagram Story. The Bloodline leader is known for uploading stories about himself without any captions, and the same thing happened this time as well.

You can check out a screenshot of Reigns' Instagram Story below:

Screenshot of Roman Reigns' Instagram story [Source: Reigns' official handle]

Bill Apter believes Cody Rhodes will be involved in a potential match between The Rock and Roman Reigns at WWE WrestleMania 40

On a recent episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's UnSKripted, Bill Apter discussed Cody Rhodes' potential involvement in The Rock's imminent match against Roman Reigns.

The Hall of Famer mentioned that The American Nightmare might be present ringside at the commentary table if the high-profile contest took place:

"If it's The Rock and Roman, Cody [Rhodes] is gonna be there. There is gonna be something with Cody there. Whether he is doing commentary, there is gonna be something going on. What if the powers that be say, 'Whoever wins tonight, Cody gets them at Monday Night RAW.' The strongest Monday Night RAW every year is the one after WrestleMania. The TV world, streaming, non-streaming, everything will explode. RAW will never see a rating like this," said Apter.

Cody Rhodes will also attend the WWE WrestleMania 40 Kickoff press event. It will be interesting to see if The American Nightmare will be involved in the face-off between the two real-life cousins.

Do you think Rhodes could be a part of the rumored showdown between The Great One and The Tribal Chief? Let us know in the comments section below.

