Roman Reigns reacts to SmackDown's controversial ending 

Roman Reigns had a message for Adam Pearce following his big win on WWE SmackDown.

On tonight's edition of WWE SmackDown, a Gauntlet match was set up to determine the No.1 Contender for Roman Reigns' Universal title at the 2021 Royal Rumble event. The match featured Rey Mysterio, Sami Zayn, King Corbin, Daniel Bryan, Shinsuke Nakamura, and Adam Pearce.

The controversial ending to the contest saw Jey Uso and Reigns double-teaming Nakamura, followed by Jey hitting Adam Pearce with a big superkick and leaving him unconscious. Immediately after, Roman Reigns ordered the timekeeper to ring the bell for the match to continue. Uso went on to put an unconscious Pearce on Nakamura, giving him the big win.

As a result of tonight's events, at the 2021 Royal Rumble, we will witness Roman Reigns defend his Universal title against Adam Pearce. Here's what Reigns had to say to Pearce after SmackDown came to an end:

Congrats suit. Enjoy your quick trip to the Island of Relevancy.



But remember this...



You’re only safe when I allow you to be. #RoyalRumble#MatchMaker https://t.co/EDYMRJpaBr — Roman Reigns (@WWERomanReigns) January 9, 2021

Roman Reigns is doing the best of work of his career as a dastardly heel

Ever since Roman Reigns came back as a heel at WWE SummerSlam 2020, he has been nailing his role on WWE SmackDown. The Tribal Chief's only aim is to remain on the top of the blue brand's food chain for as long as possible, and he is doing everything he can to remain Universal Champion.

Tonight, Nakamura's incredible performance left fans rooting for him and wanting to see him take on Reigns at the Royal Rumble for the Universal title, but The Tribal Chief didn't want any of that.

Roman Reigns' actions on tonight's SmackDown weren't taken well by the WWE Universe, but there isn't anything that can be done about the same. Reigns will be facing Pearce at the Royal Rumble, and it seems like he won't have to do much to be able to leave the arena with the Universal title still on his waist. Adam Pearce last wrestled way back in 2014, against current AEW star Hangman Page, and it's laughable to even think that he has a shot against possibly the most dominant Superstar in WWE today.