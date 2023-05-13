Roman Reigns reacts after he and Solo Sikoa challenge for the Undisputed Tag Team Titles at Night of Champions

Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa are set for a huge title match at the upcoming Night of Champions premium live event. Taking to Twitter, The Tribal Chief reacted to his upcoming Undisputed Tag Team Championship match.

On SmackDown, Reigns returned to WWE television for the first time in weeks. During The Bloodline's in-ring segment, Paul Heyman announced that The Tribal Chief would compete in a rare tag team match, as he and Sikoa are set to challenge Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens.

Taking to social media, Reigns expressed how confident he is heading into Night of Champions. The Undisputed WWE Universal Champion is ready to add two more titles to his collection.

"I’m about to have all the titles. #WWENOC @WWESoloSikoa" wrote Reigns.

Roman Reigns' historic title run could end at the hands of Bobby Lashley, says JBL

WWE veteran JBL believes that Bobby Lashley is a strong contender to end Roman Reigns' historic title reign.

Speaking on Sony Sports Network's Extraaa Dhamaal show, JBL believed that Lashley wants to be the top dog again.

"I think Bobby wants to be the top dog again, and I think he should be. You have a finite clock in the WWE. Eventually, father time is gonna catch up to you. It has not caught up to Bobby Lashley yet. I saw him the other day in person; he looks better than I've ever seen him look."

He continued:

"He won his first title from me; he won the US Championship from me. I remember coming out of that and thinking, 'Man, that guy is awesome. He is really good.' Everything that I thought about Bobby has come true. The potential was always there; he has reached every bit of it. Now, him going after Roman Reigns, I think that's a great move. I think Bobby could be the guy to stop Roman Reigns."

Reigns won't defend his world title at the upcoming show in Saudi Arabia. Nonetheless, he will have the opportunity of making history by bringing the tag titles back into The Bloodline camp.

