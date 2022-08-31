Roman Reigns reacts to hitting 2 years as WWE Universal Champion

Roman Reigns has reacted to reaching another incredible milestone as WWE Universal Champion.

The Tribal Chief captured the coveted title in 2020 for the second time in his career by defeating Braun Strowman and 'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt in a No Holds Barred Triple Threat match at Payback. He has successfully defended it against numerous stars, including Finn Balor, John Cena, Rey Mysterio and Kevin Owens.

At WrestleMania 38 Night Two, The Head of the Table dethroned Brock Lesnar to become the first-ever Undisputed WWE Universal Champion. He joins legends such as Hulk Hogan, Bruno Sammartino, Pedro Morales, and Bob Buckland on the list of longest-reigning world champions in the history of the company.

Roman Reigns recently took to Twitter to comment on his unprecedented milestone of two years as champion in response to a congratulatory tweet from WWE.

"A run like never before. Success in every single measure and in every category. This is what the Top of the Mountain looks like so Acknowledge and appreciate it," he wrote.

Will Roman Reigns' historic title reign come to an end at WWE Clash at the Castle?

The Tribal Chief has had one of the most dominant runs as world champion in recent memory. He has had several challengers step up to him, but every single one of them has failed. However, things could change at WWE Clash at the Castle.

Roman Reigns has not one but two threats to his title reign. His opponent Drew McIntyre is planning on dethroning him in the United Kingdom, his home, and Mr. Money in the Bank, Austin Theory, is just one cash in away.

The Scottish Warrior defeated Brock Lesnar in five minutes at WrestleMania 36, which means he has enough credibility to beat Roman. A single Claymore could be all to takes to crown him as the new Undisputed WWE Universal Champion.

Could we see a new champion at Clash at the Castle? Sound off in the comments below!

