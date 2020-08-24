Roman Reigns reacts to his WWE return at SummerSlam

Former WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns has commented on his shocking return tonight at WWE SummerSlam.

The Big Dog made his first appearance on WWE television since earlier this year in March by attacking the new WWE Universal Champion "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt and the former WWE Universal Champion Braun Strowman to close the Biggest Party Of The Summer.

The Big Dog then took to his official Twitter account to react to his shocking WWE return. Roman Reigns even referenced the tag line for this year's SummerSlam event:

"You’ll never see it coming. #SummerSlam"

Roman Reigns returns at SummerSlam

Tonight's main event at SummerSlam saw the WWE Universal Championship being defended in a Falls Count Anywhere match. Braun Strowman continued his rivalry against his former mentor Bray Wyatt by facing another alter ego of the former Wyatt Family leader, The Fiend.

The match saw the two competitors brawl all over the Amway Center in Orlando, Florida, using all aspects of the WWE ThunderDome to their disposal. However, after The Fiend hit The Monster Among Men with two Sister Abigails on the exposed wooden boards of the ring, Bray Wyatt was once again the WWE Universal Champion.

But, The Fiend's celebration would be short-lived. As soon as the match was over, The Fiend would be immediately speared by the returning Roman Reigns. The Big Dog would unleash a vicious assault on the new Universal Champion before focusing his attack on Braun Strowman who was outside.

Advertisement

Roman Reigns would utilize a steel chair and attack the former Universal Champion with a multitude of shots across the back. Once Roman Reigns was finished attacking Strowman, The Big Dog once again focused his attack on The Fiend.

Continuing to attack Bray Wyatt, Roman Reigns said "You're a freak in a mask", "you can't handle the responsibility of being the champ" and "I'm the guy". Reigns would hit The Fiend with one final spear before holding the WWE Universal Championship up in the air to put a stamp on his return to WWE.

Roman Reigns has been absent from WWE since March of 2020 due to health and safety concerns associated with the COVID-19 pandemic. Now that WWE has entered a two-month residency at the Amway Center in Orlando, Florida, it would appear that Roman Reigns is comfortable enough to return to the squared circle

What are your opinions on Roman Reigns' return to WWE tonight at SummerSlam? Did you 'see it coming'?