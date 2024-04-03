Roman Reigns’ real-life cousin hints at potentially joining WWE during WrestleMania 40 week

Roman Reigns is set to defend his place at the top of the WWE at WrestleMania 40. However, if he fails to do so, it seems one of his family members, Lance Anoa'i, will step up to join the promotion.

The Tribal Chief has a large task ahead of him. He's set to pull double duty on nights 1 and 2 at WrestleMania soon and face his past rivals, Seth Rollins and Cody Rhodes. This time, though, he's got enough backup from The Rock and the rest of The Bloodline to ensure his victory on both nights.

Lance Anoa'i tweeted a cryptic message a few days before the Showcase of the Immortals. Roman Reigns' cousin hinted at possibly being the one to carry on his legacy as he asked if he could be the next one. He subtly hinted at potentially joining NXT by selectively capitalizing the letters in the word 'next.'

"Could I be the NeXT ☝🏽?" he wrote.

Former WWE Champion says he and Roman Reigns "hate each other"

Reigns has faced numerous legends inside the ring and put business over his personal feelings several times. CM Punk recently confessed details about his and Reigns' relationship on The MMA Hour, saying they hate each other.

Both superstars have a history that goes back to the Shield era when Punk and Reigns crossed paths in the ring a few times.

"We hate each other [on his relationship with Roman Reigns]. Everybody hates me. It’s all business, baby. I’m not here to make friends. If I have some friends from my prior ten years in the company, awesome. You know, if I make some friends along the way, that’s just sprinkles on top of a cupcake. I’m here to do business and make money."

Reigns is currently focused on retaining his championship against Cody Rhodes, but it remains to be seen if Punk ever confronts him.

