WWE legend confesses he and Roman Reigns 'hate each other'

Roman Reigns is a company man and has time and again put business over everything even if he has to swallow a bitter pill for the sake of wrestling fans.

CM Punk recently opened up about his relationship with The Head of the Table. The duo goes way back during The Shield days. For those living under a rock, Reigns wasn't Punk's first choice to be a part of the iconic faction when the latter first pitched the idea to the management.

The Tribal Chief publically admitted that he didn't like The Straight Edge Superstar. He even fired shots at CM Punk when he returned to pro wrestling in 2021 and downplayed his drawing power to the extent that he got 'Needle-mover' merchandise to seemingly mock the veteran.

Before his WWE return in 2023, there were some rumblings about Punk requiring to mend fences with some of the top guys like Reigns and Rollins. In an interview with Ariel Helwani on MMA Hour, CM Punk admitted that he and Roman Reigns hated each other.

"We hate each other [on his relationship with Roman Reigns]. Everybody hates me. It’s all business, baby. I’m not here to make friends. If I have some friends from my prior ten years in the company, awesome. You know, if I make some friends along the way, that’s just sprinkles on top of a cupcake. I’m here to do business and make money. But the ironic thing about that is you wind up becoming friends with the people you make money with." [35:57 - 36:38]

Will CM Punk and Roman Reigns face each other again in WWE?

Despite not seeing eye-to-eye, Roman Reigns and CM Punk are "expected" to cross paths at some point in the near future.

The former AEW World Champion said he would be open to facing The Bloodline leader down the road.

"Yeah, 100%. I mean, Roman, I think, is the guy right now. So if you were to say to anybody on the roster, 'You're going to be in the main event of WrestleMania, who do you want to wrestle?' You say, Roman. That's the business formula. That's what you do. There are other people, but, you know, they're all like me. They're like semi-retired, you know, and stuff, but, yeah, I could sink my teeth into me and Seth," Punk added. [35:30 - 35:54]

Punk is currently recuperating from a tricep injury, which will force him to miss WrestleMania 40 this weekend.

