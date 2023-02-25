Roman Reigns receives highest character rating in WWE 2K23

Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns has been given his rating for the upcoming WWE 2K23 video game.

For the last few weeks, 2K has been slowly releasing details on the game, including an updated look at the roster, matches, modes, and ratings of WWE Superstars. However, today they gave revealed the ratings for the company's top act, which is exactly as high as one would expect.

The official Twitter account for WWE 2K23 has announced that the Tribal Chief has been rated a 99, the highest of any character you can play as.

A lower score would not have made sense as Reigns has not been pinned or submitted in nearly three years and has held championship gold that entire time.

Roman Reigns will reportedly be headlining night two of WrestleMania 39 with Cody Rhodes

Roman Reigns may be a 99 in 2K, but he's in God Mode on WWE television. The Head of the Table is now headed towards a showdown with Cody Rhodes, who won the 2023 Royal Rumble after being out injured with a torn pectoral for six months. The two are expected to headline night two of WrestleMania 39.

Reigns is not expected to be present at this evening's WWE SmackDown from the MGM Grand Arena in Las Vegas. This is the first episode of the blue-brand since last weekend's Elimination Chamber premium live event.

That night, The Tribal Chief successfully defended the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against the red-hot Sami Zayn and defeated him in his hometown of Montreal. Reigns even called his shot on Twitter before the match took place.

Do you think Reigns will lose to the American Nightmare at WrestleMania 39? Sound off in the comments below.

Find out who Eric Bischoff chose as his heels of the year ahead of Roman Reigns & MJF here.

Poll : 0 votes