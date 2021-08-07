"Complete WWE Superstar" - Roman Reigns receives major praise from his former rival

Jinder Mahal believes Roman Reigns has become a “complete WWE Superstar” since turning heel in August 2020.

Reigns, who feuded with Mahal in 2018, was presented as one of WWE’s top babyfaces between 2014 and 2020. Following a five-month break in 2020, he aligned with Paul Heyman and transformed into the biggest villain on WWE television.

Sportskeeda Wrestling’s Riju Dasgupta recently spoke with Jinder Mahal about various WWE topics, including Reigns’ drastic character change. The former WWE Champion said it is “scary” to witness how much his former in-ring rival has improved over the years:

“I think it’s awesome,” Mahal said. “It’s a scary thought to see how confident he is in his abilities at this point. I think Roman has grown into a complete WWE Superstar. He’s confident on the microphone, he’s confident in the ring, his physique is different. Almost everything about him is different. His walk is different.”

Watch the video above to hear Jinder Mahal’s comments about a possible match against Brock Lesnar one day. He also gave his thoughts on Goldberg, the future of WWE's released stars and more.

Jinder Mahal on Paul Heyman’s role in Roman Reigns’ transformation

Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman

Paul Heyman worked as Brock Lesnar’s advocate on WWE television between 2012 and 2020. During that time, he cemented his status as one of the greatest talkers in wrestling history.

Jinder Mahal thinks Roman Reigns’ alliance with Heyman, as well as The Usos, has helped take him to the next level:

“Having someone like Paul Heyman in his corner gives him that extra boost of confidence,” Mahal added. “And not only that, but someone to discuss strategy with or gameplan overall. Paul Heyman is one of the smartest people in all of WWE, not just that but the entire business of sports entertainment. He has The Usos with him, his family with him, so at this point I think Roman Reigns is probably the top star in WWE.”

Roman Reigns is set to defend his Universal Championship against John Cena at WWE SummerSlam on August 21. Reigns won the only previous televised singles match between the two men at WWE No Mercy 2017.

WWE fans in India can catch WWE SummerSlam 2021 on SONY TEN 1 and SONY TEN 3.

We want to e-meet you wrestling fans! Register here for a focus group and get rewarded for your time

Edited by Jack Cunningham