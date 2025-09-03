Roman Reigns receives a message from his Bloodline family member who is no longer loyal to him

Roman Reigns was hospitalized following WWE Clash in Paris after a brutal attack at the hands of Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker. Members of the OG Bloodline have had their hands full with The Vision, except one man, that is, Solo Sikoa.Sikoa has his own problems to deal with over on SmackDown. Last week, he lost the WWE United States Championship to Sami Zayn, who now has Jacob Fatu by his side. Fatu was once Sikoa's Enforcer before they had a fallout at Money in the Bank 2025.Three years ago, Sikoa debuted on the main roster, helping Reigns retain the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Drew McIntyre. On Instagram, the MFT leader sent a message to his former Tribal Chief by stating that he was loyal from the start.&quot;I was loyal from the start....&quot; Sikoa wrote.Check out Sikoa's story on Instagram:A lot has changed for Sikoa over these few years. Post-WrestleMania XL, he formed his own Bloodline by recruiting Tama Tonga, Tonga Loa, and Fatu. He then began feuding with Reigns before transitioning the new Bloodline to MFT, which consists of Loa, Talla Tonga, and JC Mateo. In January 2025, Sikoa also lost the Ula Fala to Reigns. He certainly doesn't see eye-to-eye with the OTC anymore.Roman Reigns was victorious at Clash in ParisRoman Reigns was victorious in a hard-fought match at WWE Clash in Paris. He defeated Bronson Reed and then shifted his focus towards Paul Heyman, whom he choked out.The OTC then celebrated his win with the WWE Universe and threw his sneakers into the crowd before Bron Breakker interrupted the party. Breakker put Reigns through the commentary table with a brutal Spear before he and Reed annihilated the OTC.WWE has confirmed that Reigns was hospitalized after the attack. Expect him to be absent for a few months at least.