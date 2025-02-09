Roman Reigns receives a message from current champion amid his absence after the Royal Rumble

Roman Reigns has received a message from the reigning TNA World Champion, Joe Hendry. The Scottish star participated in this year's Men's Royal Rumble Match and was eliminated by Reigns, who has not been seen since the 'Rumble after taking two Curb Stomps by Seth Rollins.

Hendry won the TNA World Championship on January 19, 2025. He defeated former WWE Superstar, Nic Nemeth (fka Dolph Ziggler), to win the title for the first time in his career. This was also the first time Hendry entered the Men's Royal Rumble Match.

Hendry took to X (fka Twitter) and had a message for Reigns. The TNA World Champion tweeted a photograph of him being hit with a Spear by the OTC along with a short note.

Trending

"Not everyone believes…," wrote Hendry.

See who is stunned by Hulk Hogan's words HERE

Check out Hendry's tweet below:

Expand Tweet

Seth Rollins expressed how he feels about Roman Reigns

Seth Rollins took out Roman Reigns with two brutal stomps after the were eliminated together in the Men's Royal Rumble Match by CM Punk. However, The Visionary didn't hold back from praising his former tag team partner and long-term rival.

Speaking on the Up & Adams Show, Rollins stated he still loves his former tag team partner, but there were certain things he did not appreciate. He stalked about coming up in the industry alongside the OTC but noted that in recent years Reigns had become a different person, one that lives in his own world and has a superiority complex. These were the things that he took issue with but hoped for only good things for his former Shield mate.

"I love Roman Reigns. Let's get that clear, I love him. We came into the industry together. So this is what you're talking about stories - Roman and I broke into WWE together back in 2012, now Roman's a different guy, he's living in his own space, he's got this kind of narcissistic complex, this god complex going on, and I got a lot of ill will towards him because we haven't seen eye to eye for some time. But it's also rooted in love. Thin line between love and hate. I want the best for him," said Rollins.

Rollins and Reigns held the RAW Tag Team Championship during their time with The Shield. In 2022, Rollins unsuccessfully challenged Reigns for the WWE Universal Championship at the Royal Rumble Premium Live Event.

They have also crossed paths on numerous occasions after The Shield's implosion and there is a possibility that they could share the ring again at WrestleMania 41.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback