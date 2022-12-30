"Roman Reigns and his reign have been epic" - 53-year-old legend explains how The Bloodline's current WWE storyline is "best for business"

WWE Legend Road Dogg recently explained how the current storyline surrounding The Bloodline is "best for business."

Ever since winning the Universal Championship two years ago, Roman Reigns has embarked on a dominant run. He has left behind a path of destruction comprising future Hall of Famers and top stars alike.

For the past two years, fans have had one question in their minds - "Who will dethrone The Tribal Chief?" During this time, The Bloodline has grown to become one of the most dominant factions in WWE history. The faction is being compared with the likes of nWo and DX.

Sami Zayn's inclusion into the faction has only added another layer and dimension to the already entertaining group. The recent storyline surrounding Zayn and The Bloodline has been one of the major focal points of WWE SmackDown.

Road Dogg spoke about the storyline on a recent episode of Oh You Didn't Know podcast. During the episode, he called it one of the hottest things in sports entertainment.

"It's the greatest in a distant history, that's for sure. It's the hottest thing in sports entertainment, in professional wrestling. The Bloodline storyline, as a whole, and the intricacies in the relationship and the characters, it's the best thing in wrestling right now. There's not even a close second. That's just how it is. I don't say that because they hired me back."

He continued:

"I say that because it's a fact. If you disagree with it, it's because you're a hater and you're not looking at the big picture, you're playing small ball. Roman Reigns and his reign have been epic and history making for the WWE as an entertainment conglomerate. It's good for business. It's best for business. We ain't even close to over." [H/T Fightful]

Kevin Owens recently praised The Bloodline's Sami Zayn

Despite feuding with each other, Kevin Owens was all praise for Sami Zayn when he spoke to the New York Post. He said:

"He’s [Sami Zayn] been an incredible performer for the 22 years I’ve known him and it’s great to see people finally taking notice of that and getting to appreciate that as much as they should," Owens said. "He’s getting the credit he’s deserved for a long time. Our careers at this point, there’s no denying they’ll forever be linked and attached to one another. We’ll always come back to each other one way or the other, whether it’s fighting or teaming. It’s been a real thrill to see things develop for him." [H/T - New York Post]

Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn are set to team up against Kevin Owens and John Cena this week on SmackDown. This match is the perfect way to end the year.

Are you excited for this tag team match this week? Let us know in the comments section.

A WWE Hall of Famer states that John Cena wasn't the best athlete here!

Poll : 0 votes