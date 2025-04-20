  • home icon
  Roman Reigns rejects major offer from Seth Rollins during WrestleMania 41; takes matters into his own hands

Roman Reigns rejects major offer from Seth Rollins during WrestleMania 41; takes matters into his own hands

By Israel Lutete
Modified Apr 20, 2025 05:17 GMT
Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins have history (Image via WWE on X)
Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins have history (Image via WWE on X)

Seth Rollins wanted to recreate something with Roman Reigns during their Triple Threat match at WWE WrestleMania 41, but the latter refused. He acted like he was going to do it, but attacked Rollins instead.

Roman Reigns entered WrestleMania alone for the first time since 2019. He had been accompanied by Paul Heyman at the Grandest Stage of Them All ever since they began working together in the summer of 2020. The Wiseman agreed to be in CM Punk's corner for this year's show because of the favor that he owed him.

The OTC, The Visionary, and The Second City Saint all competed in the main event of WrestleMania Saturday. After the bell rang, CM Punk rolled to the floor, stood beside Paul Heyman, and asked for some wisdom, mocking Roman Reigns. Seth Rollins, standing next to his former Shield teammate, tried to convince Roman to team up against Punk, but Roman attacked Rollins instead.

Later on during the match, Seth wanted him and the OTC to recreate the Shield powerbomb. Roman seemed pumped up and was ready to send CM Punk through the announce table, but he rejected Rollins' offer again and attacked him. He took matters into his own hands and sent both men through each of the two announce tables.

Israel Lutete

Israel Lutete

Israel Lutete is an award-winning writer with over 15 years of extensive knowledge about professional wrestling. He has been a featured contributor at Sportskeeda since 2018. He is committed to writing articles that you, the reader, will enjoy and find informative.

Edited by Israel Lutete
