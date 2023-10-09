Roman Reigns' reported challenger for WWE Crown Jewel, wrestling veteran reveals

This past Friday night on WWE SmackDown, it was disclosed that Roman Reigns will grace television screens worldwide once again after last being seen in August. He will return on the October 13th edition, which is also the season premiere of the blue brand. Roman Reigns last competed against his cousin Jey Uso at SummerSlam.

At the time, there were plenty of fans that voiced their displeasure over Reigns and the Samoan family hogging the spotlight from other talents who have not been featured in world title contests lately. Some of those names include AJ Styles, Bobby Lashley, and LA Knight.

It seems that fans of The Megastar are in for a treat now, though. Per Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio, LA Knight is "most likely" going to challenge Roman Reigns in Saudi Arabia.

"So next week we will probably know what the main event is for the Crown Jewel show," Meltzer said. "Most likely LA Knight."

Roman Reigns vs. LA Knight was foreshadowed over the last couple of weeks as The Megastar got involved in The Bloodline's business. After pinning Jimmy Uso in the tag team contest at WWE Fastlane, is The Tribal Chief next for the fan favorite?

LA Knight wants to be more than WWE Champion

LA Knight disclosed his goals in the Stamford-based promotion during a recent appearance on SHAK Wrestling. According to The Megastar, being the world champion is one thing, but to be the face of the company is also something he truly aspires to.

"Obviously for me, I want to be at the top of the mountain," Knight said. "There are a lot of hurdles to get there. But I always wanted to be for me, if you're not aiming to be the WWE Champion, if you're not aiming to be that top guy, the face of the company, and in the conversation as far as some of the greats... Umm, that would be at least close to that goal line."

While a win over Roman Reigns in the month of October 2023 is highly unlikely on account of The Tribal Chief's ongoing reign that has crossed 1,000 days, LA Knight is a man who can suspend disbelief among the viewers. The Megastar could very well pull off the unthinkable in Saudi Arabia.

Are you excited for a potential match between Roman Reigns and LA Knight at WWE Crown Jewel? Sound off in the comments section below.

When using quotes from this article, give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription and credit Wrestling Observer.

AEW spy in WWE? Check out this crazy idea right here.